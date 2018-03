March 7 (Reuters) - Vitec Group Plc:

* ACQUISITION OF ADEAL

* SAYS DEAL FOR A TOTAL INVESTMENT OF A$5.0 MILLION (£2.8 MILLION)

* ‍ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE EARNINGS NEUTRAL IN 2018 AND MARGINALLY ACCRETIVE IN 2019.​

* ADEAL WILL BECOME PART OF VITEC'S IMAGING SOLUTIONS DIVISION