BRIEF-Vitec Group FY Pretax Profit 27.6 Mln Stg Vs 37.9 Mln Stg

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Vitec Group Plc:

* FY REVENUE FELL 2.4 PERCENT TO 376.1 MILLION STG

* FY PRETAX PROFIT 27.6 MILLION STG VERSUS 37.9 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* SAYS FY STATUTORY OPERATING PROFIT OF £32.0 MILLION (2018: £40.2 MILLION) AFTER £20.4 MILLION (2018: £13.3 MILLION) OF ADJUSTING ITEMS

* SAYS TOTAL DIVIDEND UP 5.4% TO 39.0P PER SHARE

* SAYS FY ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX £48.0 MILLION VERSUS. £51.2 MILLION LAST YEAR

* AS DURATION AND IMPACT OF COVID-19 IS UNKNOWN, ESTIMATES OPERATING PROFIT FOR H1 AND FY 2020 TO BE IMPACTED BY £3.0 TO £5.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: