Sept 25 (Reuters) - VITEC GROUP PLC:

* ON SEPT 22 ACQUIRED CERTAIN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES, PRIMARILY COMPRISING JOBY AND LOWEPRO BRANDS, FROM DAYMEN GROUP S.A.R.L. FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $10.3 MILLION (£7.6 MILLION)