Sept 22 (Reuters) - Vitec Group Plc:

* The Vitec Group Plc - acquired certain assets and liabilities from Daymen Group s.a.r.l. for consideration of $10.3 million on a debt/cash free basis

* The Vitec Group Plc - acquisition has an expected total investment of $32.0 million (£23.7 million), including deal costs

* The Vitec Group Plc - on 20 September 2017 co acquired Rt Motion Systems Ltd for up to £3.4 million in cash, including deal costs Further company coverage: