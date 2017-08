Aug 2 (Reuters) - VITEC GROUP PLC

* SOLD UNIT, VITEC BROADCAST SERVICES INC., TO NEP SUPERSHOOTERS L.P., SUBSIDIARY OF NEP GROUP INC. FOR GROSS CASH CONSIDERATION OF $35.0 MILLION (£26.5 MILLION) Source text: bit.ly/2hmCrU8 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)