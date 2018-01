BRIEF-Vitec Says Tax Cuts And Jobs Act Expected To Result In Non-Cash Tax Charge In 2017

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Vitec Group Plc:

* TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A NON-CASH TAX CHARGE IN 2017 RELATING TO REVALUATION OF US DEFERRED TAX BALANCES OF ABOUT £7.0M​

* CHARGE IS AS A RESULT OF REDUCTION IN FEDERAL TAX RATE FROM 34% TO 21% AND WILL BE EXCLUDED FROM ADJUSTED EARNINGS​