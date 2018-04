April 23 (Reuters) - VITEC SOFTWARE GROUP AB (PUBL) :

* REG-VITEC SOFTWARE GROUP AB: CONTINUED GROWTH AND STRONGER CASH FLOW

* Q1 NET SALES SEK 222 MILLION VERSUS SEK 192 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES INCREASED DIVIDEND TO SEK 1.10 PER SHARE (1.00)

* JAN-MARCH PROFIT BEFORE TAX MSEK 25,1 (24,4)