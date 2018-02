Feb 14 (Reuters) - Vitec Software Group Ab (Publ):

* ‍OCTOBER-DECEMBER 2017 NET SALES MSEK 247 (193)​

* OCT-DEC PROFIT BEFORE TAX MSEK 28,6 (24,3)

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES INCREASED FY DIVIDEND TO SEK 1.10 PER SHARE (1.00)​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)