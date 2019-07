July 31 (Reuters) - Vitol SA:

* VITOL - CO, GRUPO DISLUB EQUADOR (“GDE”) ENTERED INTO A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO BUILD A LEADING DOWNSTREAM COMPANY IN NORTHERN BRAZIL

* VITOL SAYS WILL BUY 50% OF GDE FOR AN UNDISCLOSED SUM; TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN Q4