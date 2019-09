Sept 18 (Reuters) - Vitol SA:

* ANNOUNCES LONG-TERM LNG TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH H-LINE

* ANNOUNCES THE EXECUTION OF A 10-YEAR TIME CHARTER AGREEMENT FOR A NEWBUILD, LATEST GENERATION LNG CARRIER

* 174,000M3 VESSEL WITH XDF PROPULSION IS TO BE BUILT AT KOREA'S HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES (HSHI) AND IS DUE FOR DELIVERY IN LATE 2021