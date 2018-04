April 24 (Reuters) - Vitol SA:

* SAYS TO PARTNER WITH QUANTAFUEL TO MARKET SYNTHETIC FUEL MADE FROM RECYCLED PLASTIC

* AS PART OF PARTNERSHIP VITOL TO PROVIDE UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT OF FINANCING TO QUANTAFUEL

* AS PART OF PARTNERSHIP VITOL TO A BE THE SOLE MARKETER OF THE LOW-CARBON FUEL PRODUCED BY QUANTAFUEL’S RECYCLING PLANTS

* VITOL - PLANS FOR ADDITIONAL EUROPEAN PLANTS UNDERWAY, INCLUDING 300-500 TONNES/DAY WASTE PLASTIC FACILITY FOR FUEL HANDLING IN EUROPE