BRIEF-Vitol Says 2018 Traded Volumes Of Crude Oil, Products Rose To 7.4 Mln Barrels Per Day

March 19 (Reuters) - Vitol SA:

* 2018 TRADED VOLUMES OF CRUDE OIL, PRODUCTS ROSE TO 7.4 MILLION BARRELS PER DAY

* 2018 TURNOVER OF $231 BILLION

* IN 2018 CRUDE OIL VOLUMES RISEN TO 3.8 MILLION BARRELS A DAY, AN INCREASE OF 1.5 MILLION BARRELS A DAY OVER THE LAST FIVE YEARS

* 2018 CRUDE AND PRODUCT TRADING VOLUMES (EXCLUDING LNG AND LPG) INCREASED SLIGHTLY TO 357 MILLION METRIC TONNES (2017:349M MT)

* IN 2018 SAW 30% INCREASE IN GASOLINE VOLUMES TO 44 MILLION METRIC TONNES

* IN 2018 LNG BUSINESS VOLUMES INCREASED TO 7.8 MILLION METRIC TONNES

* CO PART OF CONSORTIUM ACQUIRING OIL PRODUCING ASSETS OFFSHORE NIGERIA FROM PETROBRAS OIL AND GAS; ANTICIPATE DEAL WILL CLOSE LATER THIS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: