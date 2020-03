BRIEF-Vitrolife Evaluates Measures Due To Coronavirus

March 24 (Reuters) - Vitrolife AB:

* VITROLIFE EVALUATES MEASURES TO TEMPORARILY REDUCE STAFF COSTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ESTIMATES THAT CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK WILL HAVE A SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT ON DEMAND FOR IVF TREATMENTS DURING Q2

* HAS EVALUATED SITUATION AND, IF APPROPRIATE, WILL USE SUPPORT PACKAGES IN COUNTRIES CONCERNED TO TEMPORARILY REDUCE STAFF COSTS WITHOUT CARRYING OUT TERMINATIONS.

* COMPANY WILL EVALUATE THESE OPPORTUNITIES AND CONDUCT NEGOTIATIONS WITH CONCERNED PARTIES