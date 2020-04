BRIEF-Vitrolife Q1 EBITDA Falls To SEK 116 Million

April 23 (Reuters) - Vitrolife AB:

* MARCH 2020: GOOD GROWTH BUT UNCERTAIN SECOND QUARTER

* Q1 SALES AMOUNTED TO SEK 334 (312) MILLION, CORRESPONDING TO AN INCREASE OF 7 PERCENT IN SEK

* Q1 EBITDA SEK 116 MILLION VERSUS SEK 126 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DUE TO GREAT UNCERTAINTY PREVAILING FROM EXTENSIVE SPREAD OF COVID-19, VITROLIFE’S BOARD DECIDED TO POSTPONE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO A LATER DATE

* LARGE REDUCTION IN INFLOW OF ORDERS DUE TO COVID-19 DURING BEGINNING OF Q2

* SALES DURING FIRST WEEKS OF APRIL AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY A THIRD OF THOSE IN CORRESPONDING PERIOD PREVIOUS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)