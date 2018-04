April 24 (Reuters) - Vitrolife AB:

* VITROLIFE AB Q1 SALES AMOUNTED TO SEK 264 (244) MILLION

* VITROLIFE AB Q1 OPERATING INCOME BEFORE DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION (EBITDA) AMOUNTED TO SEK 106 (95) MILLION