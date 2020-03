BRIEF-Vitrolife: Update Of Coronavirus's Impact On Vitrolife's Sales

March 17 (Reuters) - Vitrolife AB:

* UPDATE OF CORONAVIRUS’S IMPACT ON VITROLIFE’S SALES

* VITROLIFE ESTIMATES THAT SALES DURING Q1 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR IN LOCAL CURRENCY AND THAT EBITDA MARGIN WILL AMOUNT TO APPROXIMATELY 33-37 PERCENT

* FURTHERMORE, COMPANY ASSESS THAT Q2 WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY VIRUS OUTBREAK

* AND VITROLIFE EXPECTS A CONTINUOUSLY EXPANDING MARKET, WHICH IN MONETARY TERMS IS EXPECTED TO GROW BY 5-10 PER CENT PER YEAR FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE

* IT IS DIFFICULT TO ESTIMATE HOW VIRUS OUTBREAK WILL AFFECT DEMAND FOR IVF TREATMENTS DURING Q2 OTHER THAN THAT IT WILL LIKELY HAVE A SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE EFFECT