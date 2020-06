BRIEF-Vitrolife Updates On Impact Of COVID-19 On Co's Sales

June 3 (Reuters) - Vitrolife AB:

* UPDATE ON THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON VITROLIFE’S SALES

* VITROLIFE ESTIMATES THAT SALES IN Q2 WILL AMOUNT TO ABOUT 40-50% OF CORRESPONDING PERIOD LAST YEAR IN LOCAL CURRENCY AND THAT SALES RECOVERY WILL CONTINUE DURING REST OF YEAR

* ESTIMATES THAT VAST MAJORITY OF PATIENTS THAT NOW POSTPONE IVF TREATMENTS WILL COMPLETE THESE AT A LATER DATE

* ESTIMATES THAT LONG-TERM MARKET OUTLOOK IS ESSENTIALLY UNCHANGED AND VITROLIFE THEREFORE EXPECTS A CONTINUOUSLY EXPANDING MARKET, WHICH IN MONETARY TERMS IS EXPECTED TO GROW BY 5-10 PER CENT PER YEAR FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE