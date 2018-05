May 4 (Reuters) - Vitruvio Real Estate SOCIMI SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 0.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 0.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 0.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 0.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* NET ASSET VALUE AT 80.5 MILLION EUROS AT END-MARCH VERSUS 39.8 MILLION EUROS AT END-MARCH 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2rjKYZN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)