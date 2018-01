Jan 24 (Reuters) - VITTORIA ASSICURAZIONI SPA:

* SAYS CONFIRMED STRATEGIC PLAN FOR 2017-2019

* SAYS PRELIM. FY TOTAL WRITTEN PREMIUM: 1,339.3 MILLION (+5.4%)

* SAYS PRELIM. FY DIRECT NON-LIFE PREMIUM AMOUNT TO € 1,148.1 MILLION, WITH AN INCREASE OF 6.2%

* SAYS TARGETS FOR 2018 NON LIFE PREMIUM INCREASE OF 3.3%

* TARGETS LIFE PREMIUM INCREASE UP 5% FOR FY 2018