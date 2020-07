July 1 (Reuters) - VIVA Biotech Holdings:

* ENTERED A BID FOR LAND USE RIGHT OF A PROPERTY AT SHANGHAI BY WAY OF INTERNET AUCTION

* BIDDING PRICE FOR LAND USE RIGHT OF PROPERTY IS RMB392.37 MILLION

* CO OBTAINED INTERNET AUCTION CONFIRMATION ON SAME DAY