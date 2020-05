May 20 (Reuters) - VIVA Biotech Holdings:

* VIVA BIOTECH HOLDINGS-NINHUA GROUP, NUOBAI INVESTMENTS, ZHINING INVESTMENTS & INDIVIDUALS ACCEPTED LETTER DELIVERED BY VIVA BIOTECH SHANGHAI

* VIVA BIOTECH - VIVA BIOTECH SHANGHAI TO PAY DEPOSIT OF RMB20 MILLION TO POTENTIAL VENDORS FOR POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF 60% OF LANGHUA PHARMACEUTICAL