March 27 (Reuters) - Viva China Holdings Ltd:

* FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE DOWN 44.9% TO HK$625.0 MILLION

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$834.4 MILLION VERSUS HK$77.0 MILLION

* EXPECT EPIDEMIC WILL IMPOSE CERTAIN IMPACT ON GROUP’S PRINCIPAL BUSINESS, PARTICULARLY ON OPERATION & DEVELOPMENT OF SPORTS DESTINATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: