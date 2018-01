Jan 15 (Reuters) - Viva China Holdings Ltd:

* SUBMITTED APPLICATION FOR PROPOSED TRANSFER OF LISTING FROM GROWTH ENTERPRISE MARKET TO MAIN BOARD OF STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG​

* ‍PROPOSED TRANSFER OF LISTING WILL NOT INVOLVE ISSUE OF ANY NEW SHARES BY CO​

* APPLICATION MADE TO STOCK EXCHANGE FOR RESUMPTION OF TRADING OF SHARES FROM 1:00 P.M. ON 15 JAN