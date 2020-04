BRIEF-Viva China Holdings Sees A Significant Drop In Profit By About Hk$800 Million Attributable For Q1

April 20 (Reuters) - Viva China Holdings Ltd:

* VIVA CHINA HOLDINGS LTD- EXPECTED TO RECORD A SIGNIFICANT DROP IN PROFIT BY ABOUT HK$800 MILLION ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 2020 Q1

* VIVA CHINA HOLDINGS LTD - OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS HAS NO MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF GROUP FOR 2020 Q1

* VIVA CHINA HOLDINGS LTD - EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ABSENCE OF GAIN ON DISPOSAL OF STAKE IN ASSOCIATE RECORDED IN 2019

* VIVA CHINA HOLDINGS SEES INCREASE IN GROUP’S PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE FOR FIRST HALF OF 2020

* VIVA CHINA HOLDINGS LTD - EXPECTED INCREASE IN HY PROFIT DUE TO EXPECTED GAIN FROM PARTIAL SALE OF INVESTMENT IN ASSOCIATE