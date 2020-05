May 12 (Reuters) - Viva China Holdings Ltd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$27.0 MILLION, DECREASE OF HK$797.0 MILLION YEAR-ON-YEAR

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE DOWN 48.1% TO HK$92.4 MILLION

* EXPECTS RELEVANT BUSINESSES MAY RESUME GRADUALLY IN Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)