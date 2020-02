Feb 24 (Reuters) - Viva Energy Group Ltd:

* TO RETURN ALL $680 MILLION OF NET AFTER-TAX PROCEEDS FROM DIVESTMENT OF STAKE IN VIVA ENERGY REIT (VVR) TO SHAREHOLDERS VIA A BUY-BACK

* CURRENTLY COVID-19 HAS NOT HAD SUBSTANTIAL IMPACT ON BUSINESS

* IN 2020, WILL CONTINUE TO FOCUS ON RESTORING SALES VOLUMES IN ALLIANCE CHANNEL, CAPTURING ANY RECOVERY IN RETAIL FUEL MARGINS

* VIVA ENERGY GROUP LTD SEES FY20 TOTAL CAPEX $250 MILLION TO $300 MILLION