BRIEF-Viva Energy Group Says 1H20 Total Sales Volumes Expected To Be About 6,100-6,200 Mln Litres

June 16 (Reuters) - Viva Energy Group Ltd:

* TOTAL SALES VOLUMES FOR 1H2020 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 6,100 TO 6,200 MILLION LITRES

* 1H2020 GROUP UNDERLYING EBITDA (RC) EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $257.5 - 287.5 MILLION

* 1H2020 UNDERLYING NPAT (RC) EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $20.0 - 50.0 MILLION

* EXCLUDING AVIATION, COMMERCIAL SALES HAVE REMAINED RESILIENT AND ARE SO FAR LARGELY UNAFFECTED BY COVID-19 RELATED RESTRICTIONS

* PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ON-MARKET BUYBACK IS TO COMMENCE IN JUNE 2020

* WILL PROCEED WITH MAJOR MAINTENANCE OF RESIDUAL CATALYTLIC CRACKING UNIT DURING 2020

* POSSIBLE THAT REFINERY MARGINS WILL REMAIN WEAKER THAN HISTORICAL LEVELS THROUGH REMAINDER OF 2020, POSSIBLY INTO 2021

* VIVA ENERGY SEES TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF MAINTENANCE OF RESIDUAL CATALYTLIC CRACKING UNIT BETWEEN $85-100 MILLION

* IN NEAR TERM, GEELONG WELL POSITIONED TO ESTABLISH LNG IMPORT, SUPPLY & STORAGE FACILITY

* GEELONG REFINERY REDUCED PRODUCTION IN RESPONSE TO EFFECTS OF COVID-19

* FIRST TRANCHE OF ON-MARKET BUY-BACK TARGETING UP TO $50 MILLION OF SECURITIES

* UNDERLYING EBITDA (RC) FOR 1H2020 FOR REFINING BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT LOSS OF $42.5 MILLION - LOSS OF $32.5 MILLION

* PLANNED MAINTENANCE OF RCCU TO COMMENCE IN EARLY JULY & EXTEND ACROSS FOUR MONTHS, ALL UNITS TO BE RESTARTED IN NOVEMBER

* 1H2020 UNDERLYING EBITDA (RC) FOR COMMERCIAL BUSINESS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $130.0–135.0 MILLION

* SIGNIFICANT ITEMS AFTER TAX ARE EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $190.0 MILLION FOR 1H2020 Source text reut.rs/37vZjH4 Further company coverage: