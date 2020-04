April 6 (Reuters) - Viva Energy Reit Ltd:

* EXECUTED LOAN DOCUMENTATION IN RELATION TO NEW FOUR‐YEAR, $275.0 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* $167.0 MILLION NEW FACILITY TO REPAY AMOUNTS CURRENTLY DRAWN UNDER TWO OF VIVA ENERGY REIT’S EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES

* EXPECTS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INITIATIVES WILL BE DELAYED UNTIL H2 OF YEAR, AT EARLIEST