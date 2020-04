BRIEF-Viva Energy Says Lowering Capex Guidance For Year Ending 31 Dec 2020 To About $60 - 80 Mln

April 9 (Reuters) - Viva Energy Group Ltd:

* VIVA ENERGY GROUP LTD - LOWERING CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020 TO APPROXIMATELY $60 - 80 MILLION

* VIVA ENERGY GROUP LTD - TO DATE, RESOURCES, TRANSPORT, MARINE AND SPECIALTIES BUSINESSES HAVE BEEN RELATIVELY UNAFFECTED BY COVID-19

* VIVA ENERGY - COMMERCIAL SALES VOLUMES FOR 1Q2020 WERE OVERALL IN-LINE WITH SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR APART FROM SOME DECLINES IN AVIATION SALES VOLUMES

* VIVA ENERGY GROUP LTD - TO DELAY COMMENCEMENT OF ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK

* VIVA ENERGY GROUP - MEASURES NECESSARY TO MANAGE COVID-19 WOULD IMPACT ABILITY TO SAFELY CONDUCT TURNAROUND IN PLANNED MANNER AND TIMEFRAME

* VIVA ENERGY GROUP LTD - REVIEWING PLANS FOR MAJOR MAINTENANCE TURNAROUND OF RESIDUAL CATALYTIC CRACKING UNIT

* VIVA ENERGY GROUP LTD - QTRLY GEELONG REFINING MARGIN US$2.7/BBL VERSUS US$ 4.9/ BBL