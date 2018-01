Viva Industrial Trust:

* RECEIPT OF PROPOSAL FOR PROPOSED MERGER OF VIVA INDUSTRIAL TRUST & ESR-REIT

* ‍PROPOSED MERGER TO BE EFFECTED THROUGH ACQUISITION BY ESR-REIT OF ALL ISSUED & PAID-UP STAPLED SECURITIES OF VIT

* PROPOSAL CONTEMPLATES THAT CONSIDERATION UNDER SCHEME FOR STAPLED SECURITIES BE SATISFIED BY ISSUING OF NEW ESR-REIT UNITS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: