March 25 (Reuters) - Viva Leisure Ltd:

* OPEX REDUCED SIGNIFICANTLY BY STANDING DOWN OF STAFF DURING TEMPORARY CLOSURE

* ALL CLUBS WERE CLOSED AS OF MIDDAY 23RD MARCH AS PER GOVERNMENT DIRECTIVE

* VIVA LEISURE ANNOUNCES REDUCTION OF OVER 90% OF TOTAL HEADCOUNT (INCLUDING CASUAL STAFF)