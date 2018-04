April 12 (Reuters) - VIVANCO GRUPPE AG:

* FY NET INCOME 6.2 MILLION EUR VERSUS 6.9 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 80.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 83.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA AT EUR 7.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.5 MILLION IN 2016

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.10 PER SHARE