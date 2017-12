Dec 5 (Reuters) - Vivant Corp:

* VIVANT INTEGRATED GENERATION SIGNED AGREEMENT TO PARTICIPATE THROUGH LUNAR POWERCORE IN PROJECT UNDER GLOBAL LUZON ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CORP

* VIVANT INTEGRATED GENERATION AND GLOBAL BUSINESS POWER HAVE ALLOCATED 450 MILLION PESOS FOR ACTIVITIES UNDER THE PRE-DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: