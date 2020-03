March 16 (Reuters) - Vivant Corp:

* VIVANT CORP- SEES POTENTIAL DECLINE IN ENERGY AND ELECTRICITY SALES DUE TO DECLINE IN CONSUMPTION IN LIGHT OF COVID-19

* VIVANT CORP- OPERATING UNITS HAVE ESTABLISHED SHORT TERM CREDIT FACILITIES WITH UNIVERSAL BANKS THAT CAN BE FOR ANY SHORT-TERM FUNDING REQUIREMENTS