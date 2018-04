April 5 (Reuters) - VIVENDI:

* ANNOUNCES BOARD CANDIDATES FOR TELECOM ITALIA

* THE LIST OF TEN CANDIDATES IS LED BY AMOS GENISH, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF TIM.‍​

* ARNAUD DE PUYFONTAINE, SECOND ON THE LIST, IS PROPOSED TO SERVE AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* OTHER CANDIDATES: FRANCO BERNABÈ, MARELLA MORETTI, FRÉDÉRIC CRÉPIN, MICHELE VALENSISE, GIUSEPPINA CAPALDO, ANNA JONES, CAMILLA ANTONINI, AND STÉPHANE ROUSSEL