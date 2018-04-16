FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 10:51 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Vivendi buys ticketing and technology firm Paylogic from LiveStyle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Vivendi SA:

* Vivendi says that See Tickets, its international ticketing services company, has acquired Paylogic, a ticketing and technology company headquartered in Amsterdam, from LiveStyle

* Acquisition of Paylogic, which sells over 5 million tickets in more than 10 countries, significantly expands See Tickets’ global network, says Vivendi

* With businesses in the United Kingdom, France, the U.S, Spain, Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands, this network, which now employs more than 500 people, expects to sell more than 20 million tickets a year for music, sporting and cultural events, to over 5,000 clients in over 30 countries

* See Tickets has also entered into long-term commercial agreement with LiveStyle and its subsidiaries to ticket its U.S. festivals and events

