Oct 5 (Reuters) - Vivendi Chief Executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine tells a conference in Capri, Italy:

* Company has always acted in Italy in line with regulation and law

* Intense speculation regarding Vivendi’s role in Telecom Italia “completely disconnected from reality”

* Vivendi committed to have a constructive collaboration with the institutions and regulators.