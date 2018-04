April 19 (Reuters) - Vivendi SA:

* VIVENDI CEO DE PUYFONTAINE SAYS GROUP IS A STRATEGIC PARTNER OF SPOTIFY, INTENDS TO KEEP STAKE

* VIVENDI COO STEPHANE ROUSSEL SAYS GROUP SEEKS TO ACQUIRE VIDEO GAMES ASSETS BUT HAS NO TARGET YET

* VIVENDI CEO SAYS A DIVIDEND OF 50 CENTS PER SHARE COULD BE CONSIDERED AT THIS STAGE Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)