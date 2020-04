BRIEF-Vivendi Q1 Revenue Up At 3.87 Billion Euros

April 20 (Reuters) - VIVENDI SA:

* Q1 REVENUES OF €3.870 BILLION, UP 11.9%

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC HAD LIMITED IMPACT ON VIVENDI’S CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FOR Q1

* Q1 UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP REVENUE EUR 1.77 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.50 BILLION YEAR AGO

* ON UMG: AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING IS CURRENTLY PLANNED FOR EARLY 2023 AT THE LATEST

* ON NEW CORONAVIRUS: SOME BUSINESSES EXPERIENCED VARIABLE PERFORMANCE IN MARCH

* ON NEW CORONAVIRUS: VARIABLE PERFORMANCE IN MARCH FOR HAVAS GROUP, EDITIS AND VIVENDI VILLAGE

* ON NEW CORONAVIRUS: REVENUES OF CERTAIN BUSINESSES (HAVAS GROUP, EDITIS AND VIVENDI VILLAGE) ARE EXPECTED TO BE AFFECTED IN Q2

* FOLLOWING THE CLOSING ON MARCH 31, 2020, OF THE SALE OF A 10% INTEREST IN UMG TO A CONSORTIUM LED BY TENCENT BASED ON AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF €30 BILLION FOR 100 % OF UMG’S CAPITAL, GROSS CASH POSITION AMOUNTED TO €4.8 BILLION AT THAT DATE Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)