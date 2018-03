BRIEF-Vivendi Says To Sell Ubisoft Stake for 2 Bln Eur

March 20 (Reuters) - Vivendi:

* VIVENDI ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS TO SELL ITS INTEREST IN UBISOFT, REPRESENTING 30,489,300 SHARES, I.E., 27.27% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL, FOR €2 BILLION. THIS INTEREST WAS ACQUIRED OVER THE PAST THREE YEARS FOR €794 MILLION‍​

* AFTER COMPLETION OF THESE TRANSACTIONS, VIVENDI WILL NO LONGER BE A UBISOFT SHAREHOLDER AND HAS AGREED TO REFRAIN FROM PURCHASING UBISOFT SHARES FOR A PERIOD OF FIVE YEARS

* SAYS, GIVEN IT ALREADY OWNS GAMELOFT, A GLOBAL LEADER IN MOBILE VIDEO GAMES, CONFIRMS ITS INTENTION TO STRENGTHEN ITS POSITION IN THE PARTICULARLY DYNAMIC VIDEO GAMES SECTOR, A CORNERSTONE IN THE GROUP'S DEVELOPMENT