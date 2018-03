March 16 (Reuters) - Vivendi spokesman says:

* VIVENDI WILL EXAMINE ELLIOTT’S COMMENTS REGARDING TELECOM ITALIA WITH AN OPEN MIND, BEARING IN MIND THEY’RE KNOWN FOR THEIR SHORT-TERM INITIATIVES

* VIVENDI NOT SURE ELLIOTT’S IDEA OF DISMANTLING TELECOM ITALIA AND CHANGING BOARD WILL CREATE VALUE

* VIVENDI BELIEVES INDUSTRIAL PLAN PROPOSED BY TELECOM ITALIA CEO AND BOARD IS “SOLID AND VERY PROMISING” Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)