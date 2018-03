March 20 (Reuters) - Bookrunner

* BLOCK TRADE: UBISOFT ABB – BOOKRUNNER- C.21.3M SECONDARY SHARES OFFERINGIN UBISOFT OF WHICH C.11.9M SHARES ARE BEING OFFERED TO THE MARKET

* BLOCK TRADE: UBISOFT ABB – BOOKRUNNER- VIVENDI TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN UBISOFT REPRESENTING 27.3% / 30.5M SHARES Further company coverage: