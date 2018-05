Viveve Medical Inc:

* VIVEVE APPOINTS SCOTT DURBIN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* VIVEVE MEDICAL INC - DURBIN’S APPOINTMENT FOLLOWS PATRICIA SCHELLER’S DECISION TO STEP DOWN FROM HER POSITION AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* VIVEVE MEDICAL INC - DURBIN WILL ALSO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* VIVEVE MEDICAL INC - SCHELLER WILL REMAIN ON VIVEVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* VIVEVE MEDICAL - DURBIN’S APPOINTMENT FOLLOWS PATRICIA SCHELLER’S DECISION TO STEP DOWN FROM HER POSITION AS CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: