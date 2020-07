July 7 (Reuters) - Viveve Medical Inc:

* VIVEVE MEDICAL INC ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL TO CONDUCT PURSUIT TRIAL FOR IMPROVEMENT OF STRESS URINARY INCONTINENCE

* VIVEVE MEDICAL INC - INITIATION OF PIVOTAL PURSUIT TRIAL IS TARGETED FOR Q4 2020 FOLLOWING PENDING RESULTS FROM COMPANY'S SUI FEASIBILITY STUDY Source: (bit.ly/2ACb9n7) Further company coverage: