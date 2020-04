April 9 (Reuters) - Viveve Medical Inc:

* VIVEVE MEDICAL - ANNOUNCES TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PIVOTAL U.S. VIVEVE II TRIAL FOR IMPROVEMENT OF SEXUAL FUNCTION IN WOMEN

* VIVEVE MEDICAL - VIVEVE II STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* VIVEVE MEDICAL - IN LIGHT OF THE VIVEVE II TRIAL OUTCOME & CURRENT COVID-19 PANDEMIC, COMPANY CURRENTLY EVALUATING STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES