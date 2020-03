March 4 (Reuters) - Viveve Medical Inc:

* VIVEVE MEDICAL INC - COMPLETES ENROLLMENT IN SHORT-TERM FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR STRESS URINARY INCONTINENCE

* VIVEVE MEDICAL INC - TOPLINE RESULTS FROM SHORT-TERM FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR STRESS URINARY INCONTINENCE ANTICIPATED IN Q3 2020 Source text: (bit.ly/39nBLo1) Further company coverage: