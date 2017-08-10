FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Viveve Medical reports Q2 loss per share $0.54
August 10, 2017 / 8:15 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Viveve Medical reports Q2 loss per share $0.54

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Viveve Medical Inc-

* Viveve announces second quarter 2017 financial results and strategic partnership with Incontrol Medical, Llc

* Q2 loss per share $0.54

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $3.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $3.2 million

* Viveve Medical Inc - entered into an exclusive distribution agreement and strategic investment with Incontrol Medical, Llc

* Viveve Medical Inc - exclusive distribution agreement to treat various incontinence conditions and strengthen pelvic floor muscles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

