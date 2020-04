BRIEF-Viveve Medical - Resubmits U.S. Investigational Device Exemption To FDA To Conduct Pursuit Trial For Improvement Of Stress Urinary Incontinence

April 15 (Reuters) - Viveve Medical Inc:

* VIVEVE MEDICAL INC - RESUBMITS U.S. INVESTIGATIONAL DEVICE EXEMPTION TO FDA TO CONDUCT PURSUIT TRIAL FOR IMPROVEMENT OF STRESS URINARY INCONTINENCE

* VIVEVE MEDICAL - RESUBMITTED IDE TO BEGIN SUI TRIAL ADDRESSES PROTOCOL REQUESTS, PROVIDES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM ADDITIONAL IN VIVO ANIMAL SAFETY

* VIVEVE MEDICAL INC - SUI FEASIBILITY TRIAL COMPLETED ENROLLMENT IN MARCH, AND IS TARGETED FOR READOUT IN LATE SUMMER OF 2020

* VIVEVE MEDICAL - IF POSITIVE, RESULTS OF SUI FEASIBILITY TRIAL COULD SUPPORT LAUNCH OF PIVOTAL PURSUIT TRIAL IN U.S. FOR IMPROVEMENT OF SUI IN WOMEN