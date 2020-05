May 14 (Reuters) - Viveve Medical Inc:

* VIVEVE MEDICAL INC - REPORTED $1.3 MILLION TOTAL REVENUE FOR Q1 2020,

* VIVEVE MEDICAL INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.82

* VIVEVE MEDICAL INC - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE $9.0 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, COMPARED TO $13.3 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019