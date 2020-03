BRIEF-Vivid Games Says Global Downloads Of Co's Products As Of Feb Have Jumped By About 25% Vs. Jan

March 18 (Reuters) - Vivid Games SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SAYS PANDEMIC WILL NOT NEGATIVELY IMPACT SALE OF CO’S PRODUCTS

* GLOBAL DOWNLOADS OF CO’S PRODUCTS SINCE BEGINNING OF FEB HAVE JUMPED BY ABOUT 25% VERSUS JAN WITH 200% JUMP IN CHINA

* SAYS RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED BY PUBLIC AUTHORITIES OF VARIOUS COUNTRIES REGARDING MOVEMENT AND ASSEMBLY OF PEOPLE MAY INCREASE CONSUMPTION OF DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT WHICH MAY POSITIVELY IMPACT CO’S FINANCIAL RESULTS

* IS NOT ABLE TO ESTIMATE REAL IMPACT OF EPIDEMIC ON CO’S ACTIVITY ON CAPITAL MARKET, ESPECIALLY REGARDING ONGOING SERIES B BOND OFFER

* SAYS CO IS MAINTAINING CONTINUITY OF ALL IT SYSTEMS AND PRE-PANDEMIC TIMETABLES REMAIN UNJEOPARDISED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)